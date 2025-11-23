‘Dude, call the police’: Body found in Frederick Co. after man calls into radio station with tip

What started with a phone call to a radio show turned into a death investigation after officials in the Maryland county located a dead body in a wooded area.

What started out as a phone call to a D.C.-area radio show Friday turned into a death investigation in Frederick, Maryland.

Several media outlets reported a man called DC 101.1’s “Elliot in the Morning” show and told hosts that they found a body in the woods.

The caller, only identified as “Joseph,” said they’d found the body 18 days before, located near a campsite.

“This may sound sick, but I’ve always wanted to come upon something like that,” the caller said, describing that the area where the body was found had once been part of a “tent city” that had since been shuttered.

He told the show he hadn’t called police, which hosts of the show said he needed to do.

“Dude, call the police,” Elliot Segal said.

Frederick Police confirmed hours afterward that investigators found a body in a wooded area near East Street and Carroll Creek Crossing. At the time, officials said there was “no threat to the public.”

In a statement to WTOP, Frederick police said that, as of Sunday, “identification and cause of death have not yet been confirmed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicole Smith at NESmith@FrederickMDPolice.org or 301-600-2102.

