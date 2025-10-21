Herndon man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2024 shooting of teenage boy

A Herndon, Virginia, man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in March 2024.

A Herndon, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in March 2024.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Ismael Cruz Delcid, now 20, faced charges of voluntary manslaughter in the case.

Cruz Delcid was sitting in a car in a parking lot on Coppermine Road on March 20, 2024, when he saw two teenage acquaintances, according to prosecutors. He spoke with them, and when the conversation escalated, Cruz Delcid shot the teenage boy, later identified as Michai Malave, twice.

Malave was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other teenager was not hurt in the shooting.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, at the time, described Malave as a “student in good standing” at Westfield High in Chantilly.

Police said Cruz Delcid then ran into the woods, where he got rid of the gun and his clothing, then took public transportation and a rideshare to his girlfriend’s home. He turned himself in to police the next day.

He was charged with second-degree murder and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

“My heart breaks for the victim’s family,” Descano said in a statement. “His parents deserved the chance to see him graduate high school and pursue his dreams. He had his whole life ahead of him, and I hope that this conviction allows everyone who knew him to continue healing from this terrible loss.”

In June, Cruz Delcid’s trial resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Cruz Delcid is expected to return to court Jan. 9 for sentencing and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.