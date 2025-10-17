Fairfax nurse receives prestigious national honor after changing way premature babies were fed

A Virginia NICU nurse’s innovative approach to infant feeding has earned national recognition with the prestigious Magnet Nurse of the Year Award for leading a culture shift in neonatal care.

“It is a big deal, and it was shocking,” said Renee Bloom, who is an NICU RN Unit Supervisor at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Virginia.

Bloom, 61, has been a nurse since 1986 and has worked in various units throughout her career.

She was recently named one of five nurses nationally to be awarded with the Magnet Nurse of the Year Award. It honors nurses who excel in nursing practice and innovation.

“It’s the first Magnet Nurse of the Year that we have received at all of our Inovas,” Bloom said.

The project she was recognized for has been in the works for years.

Previously, NICUs fed babies every three hours and they found as the children grew, “that we were almost force feeding these kids to eat, and we’re just like, ‘there’s something wrong with this,'” she said.

So they started looking at other ways to know when to feed them. And they came up with readiness cues.

“You’re watching their stress cues as you feed them. You watch what quality of what that feeding was like. You know when to stop,” Bloom said.

And they found the babies were getting out of the NICU faster.

“Our kids ended up going home about six days sooner,” Bloom said. “It’s a whole progression. We felt … we were getting them to full oral feeds faster.”

Now, it’s a whole cultural change at her NICU and others at Inova. She said not having feeding issues helped the NICU babies avoid other issues, such as speech or developmental trouble.

“This affects them long term. And all three other NICUs now do infant-driven feeding,” she said.

Bloom said the award was less of a personal achievement and meant more for her because her team and their project was chosen to be recognized.

“It definitely feels like a team win for our NICU, that we were able to change the culture for these babies and not affect them later on down the road,” she said.

