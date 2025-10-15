Fairfax Co. recommends fee for middle school after school program, but decision is up to school board

The idea comes after the Board of Supervisors directed county staff to collaborate with the school system and craft possible revenue options that would allow the program to be operated at a reduced cost.

Fairfax County is recommending a fee for a middle school after-school program that tens of thousands of students participated in last school year. But the decision on whether to adopt that fee is up to the school board in the Northern Virginia suburb.

The proposal, which was unveiled during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting last week, includes a $300 annual fee that could be split between two semesters. Staff said students eligible for free or reduced priced meals wouldn’t be charged, and the $1.1 million in revenue that would be generated could help offset the county costs.

Middle School After-School programming operates in 26 middle or secondary schools and one alternative school. The program is currently free for all students.

Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill recommended cutting county funding for the programming in the fiscal 2026 budget, but supervisors ultimately funded it in the final budget package.

At the recent meeting, the board described its support for the program, but questioned why the types of opportunities and attendance vary from campus to campus.

“Kids that take advantage and go, we know they’re going to get great outcomes,” Supervisor Kathy Smith said. “But we are at a time in our budgeting that we have to look critically at everything we do to ensure that we are getting the effect we need at that level for the money.”

The county’s Neighborhood and Community Services contributes nearly $4 million, and Fairfax County Public Schools covers the remaining $6.3 million to fund the program. The school division operates the program, but NCS joins planning meetings and helps to hire staff.

Chairman Jeff McKay said one governing body should be responsible for oversight and accountability of the program.

Mark Emery, the program’s administrator, said the school district “is really opposed to charging fees for a public school program,” but it’s up to the board on whether to adopt a fee model or include full funding for the program in its next budget.

According to county documents, over 24,000 students participated in the program last school year. However, 48% of kids attended 1-9 days, and 31% attended 20 days or more.

Supervisor Dan Storck described the initiative as a “critical part of what the schools need to be offering,” but suggested it doesn’t “require county support other than at the same level we support our schools in general.”

When the program started, Emery said, it aimed to provide “academically rich activities” for students and “keep them off the street.” Kids who attend 30 or more days of middle school after school programming have improved grades, behavior and attendance, he added.

Supervisor Dalia Palchik, meanwhile, said, “We care about this program, and we want to fund it. We want to make sure that it continues to evolve and be more targeted, more equitable, and have the equity of implementation, and that it’s not principal or program specific.”

