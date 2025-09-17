Fairfax County becomes 1st Virginia school district to start using FBI background check program

Fairfax County Public Schools has started using the FBI’s Rap Back continuous background check program, which is expected will enhance current safety protocols.

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia has started using the FBI’s Rap Back continuous background check program, a step district leaders expect will enhance current safety protocols.

Virginia’s largest school division is the first in the state to start using the program, which has been implemented through a collaboration with Virginia State Police. The school system has been working with the agency for more than a year to launch the program.

The implementation comes three years after an incident involving a Glasgow Middle School counselor resulted in calls for stronger safety measures, including the use of the Rap Back program. The school system learned Darren Thornton was able to remain on the job for over a year, despite an arrest and conviction for a sex offense.

Chesterfield County police said they tried to alert then-Superintendent Scott Brabrand, but the messages bounced back. The district only learned about the first arrest and conviction when Thornton was arrested for a second time.

Virginia State Police were directed to use services, such as the Rap Back program, as part of legislation passed through the state’s General Assembly.

“Rap Back is continuous fingerprinting monitoring,” said William Solomon, Fairfax County Public Schools’ HR chief. “Previously, all of our employees were fingerprinted as required by law, but that fingerprinting is point-in-time.”

The program allows the division to monitor results regularly, rather than get “point-in-time results,” Solomon said. Whenever there’s an arrest or conviction, or criminal or court activity, the school division is notified immediately and can take any necessary steps.

Before, employees were required to self-report those circumstances within 24 hours, and police are responsible for notifying the school district of criminal activity.

“That can lead to certain gaps because you’re relying on people to send emails or people to send information, versus a system that’s able to tell you in real time, rapid fashion,” Solomon said.

So far, 32,000 school division employees have been enrolled in Rap Back, and the remaining 8,000 workers are expected to be enrolled by October, Solomon said. They’re sending between 700 and 1,500 prints each day to Virginia State Police.

Independent contractors and Level 3 volunteers, those working directly with students without staff oversight, will also be enrolled.

Fairfax County is piloting the rollout before other Virginia school systems start to use the program.

“It helps keep students safe because you know immediately,” Solomon said. “As an administration and as a school system, we can take immediate action when there is an arrest, a conviction or other criminal activity that would require us to take action.”

In a statement, Superintendent Michelle Reid said the district is “converting a reactive safety measure into a proactive safeguard for our entire school community.”

Asked if use of the program has already led the school system to get information it might have received late or not at all without using it, Solomon said, “I can share with you that the system is working as intended.”

