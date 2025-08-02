Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 2 Fairfax Co. high…

2 Fairfax Co. high school football coaches placed on leave weeks before the season begins

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

August 1, 2025, 8:25 AM

Two football coaches at Fairfax High School in Virginia have been placed on leave, following allegations of recruitment violations last school year.

Related stories

The allegations come less than one month before the season’s kickoff on Aug. 28.

According to a statement WTOP received Thursday from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the two coaches have been placed on administrative leave following a preliminary review into allegations received last week regarding player recruitment during the past 2024-2025 school year.

FCPS said it is working with independent, outside investigators on the matter and will take appropriate action as necessary. No further information, including the names of the coaches, were provided.

Last season, Hayfield Secondary School faced backlash and had to withdraw from the postseason amid allegations that it violated Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules.

Since then, FCPS said it has worked with the VHSL to revamp the process used to vet all student transfers for athletic eligibility, including modifying eligibility rules for the 2025-2026 school year.

Under the change, athletic eligibility of all student transfers is now managed centrally by the FCPS Office of Student Activities and Athletics.

The allegations against Fairfax High School claim recruitment violations during the 2024-2025 school year, before the recruiting process was updated.

Fairfax’s faces Langley High School on Aug. 28.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up