2 Fairfax Co. high school football coaches placed on leave weeks before the season begins

Two football coaches at Fairfax High School in Virginia have been placed on leave, following allegations of recruitment violations last school year.

Two football coaches at Fairfax High School in Virginia have been placed on leave, following allegations of recruitment violations last school year.

The allegations come less than one month before the season’s kickoff on Aug. 28.

According to a statement WTOP received Thursday from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the two coaches have been placed on administrative leave following a preliminary review into allegations received last week regarding player recruitment during the past 2024-2025 school year.

FCPS said it is working with independent, outside investigators on the matter and will take appropriate action as necessary. No further information, including the names of the coaches, were provided.

Last season, Hayfield Secondary School faced backlash and had to withdraw from the postseason amid allegations that it violated Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules.

Since then, FCPS said it has worked with the VHSL to revamp the process used to vet all student transfers for athletic eligibility, including modifying eligibility rules for the 2025-2026 school year.

Under the change, athletic eligibility of all student transfers is now managed centrally by the FCPS Office of Student Activities and Athletics.

The allegations against Fairfax High School claim recruitment violations during the 2024-2025 school year, before the recruiting process was updated.

Fairfax’s faces Langley High School on Aug. 28.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.