‘We’re not interested in collecting revenue’: Fairfax Co. board chairman says more speed cameras are being installed

Later this month, Fairfax County, Virginia, will do something new with speed cameras according to Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay.

Later this month, Fairfax County will do something new with speed cameras, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said.

“The newest ones were putting out are on the Fairfax County Parkway and they are in the construction zone associated with the Pope’s Head interchange, and so that’s important because these are really the first speed cameras we’ve utilized in a construction zone,” McKay said

A trial period starts June 15; drivers will receive tickets for speeding but the fines wont be enforced. After July 15, the fines will be enforced.

Drivers can get speeding tickets up to $100, according to the county.

McKay said cameras already in place have changed the way people drive, making roadways safer.

“We’re interested in changing behavior, we’re not interested in collecting revenue, a dream come true for me is would be the day that our speed cameras clocked zero cars,” McKay said.

Over the summer, speed cameras are also going up around 10 more public schools, for a total of 19 in the county, according to Fairfax.

The 30-day warning period begins July 2 for the schools below, and citations begin Aug. 18:

Cardinal Forest Elementary School: Forrester Boulevard

Mount Vernon High School/Riverside Elementary School: Old Mt. Vernon Road

Belvedere Elementary School: Columbia Road

The 30-day warning period begins Aug. 18 for the schools below, and citations begin Sept. 17:

Chantilly High School: Stringfellow Road

Edison High School: Franconia Road

South Lakes High School/Langston Hughes Middle School/Terraset Elementary School: South Lakes Drive

Marshall High School: Leesburg Pike

McLean High School: Westmorland Road

Robinson Secondary School/Oak View Elementary School: Sideburn Road

Stone Middle School: Braddock Road

