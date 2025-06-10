Man killed in stabbing at Fairfax County bus stop; police looking for 2 people

A man has been killed after he was stabbed at a bus stop in the Groveton area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

A man has been killed after he was stabbed at a bus stop in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police spokesman Capt. Jesse Katzman said during a news conference Tuesday that the stabbing took place in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway.

He did not specify the time of the incident, but did confirm it was an isolated matter.

Katzman said they are looking for two suspects. Detectives are working to confirm their identities.

The suspects, according to witness statements, appeared to know the victim, Katzman said.

Anyone with information related to the fatal stabbing is urged to contact the department’s Crime Stoppers line at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.



Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.