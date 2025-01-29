Man arrested near Reston after allegedly traveling 1,200 miles to solicit 15-year-old for sex acts

Fairfax County police say they arrested a Minnesota man Tuesday on multiple charges related to soliciting a minor for sex acts near Reston, Virginia.

According to authorities, officers went to the 2000 block of Blue Ridge Court around 3 p.m. for a report of the solicitation of a minor.

The caller said he found his 15-year-old child with a man.

Detectives from Fairfax County police’s Child Exploitation Unit took the lead in the investigation and said Trent Fair, 30, traveled from Minnesota to meet the victim, who he allegedly met via TikTok.

Fair was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material.

He is being held without bond.

Police have asked anyone with information about the case to call Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

