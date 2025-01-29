With immigration enforcement now allowed in schools, Fairfax Co. superintendent has a message for parents

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid is telling parents it's safe to attend schools after a Trump administration change regarding immigration enforcement in schools.

In the days after President Donald Trump’s administration changed a long-standing policy to allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools has been fielding questions from concerned families.

Some have asked whether it’s safe to attend a concert or an athletic event. Others have broadly wondered whether it’s safe to send their students to school at all, and whether they’d be safe traveling to and from school.

In a community message Saturday, Superintendent Michelle Reid emphasized that it’s safe for students to attend class, highlighting the 1982 Plyler v. Doe Supreme Court ruling, which said all children, regardless of immigration status, have a right to a public education.

Sharing the message was critical, Reid said, not just to address lingering concerns.

“It was very important for us to share, because we know attendance is a really important indicator of student academic success,” Reid said. “We want to make sure students continue to attend school.”

As part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, it reversed a policy that barred immigration officers to make arrests in places such as schools, churches and hospitals.

That decision, Reid said, led to “concerns raised that we would have federal law enforcement agents coming to schools that didn’t traditionally come to schools, and a lot of speculation about what that may or may not entail.”

To ease those anxieties, Reid has been communicating with school staff and administrators, emphasizing schools are safe spaces and encouraging them to remain focused on students’ learning and well-being. With regard to potential interactions with law enforcement, Reid has told staff to connect with her office and the Office of Division Council if and when those circumstances arise.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Reid said there haven’t been any reports of federal officers entering a Fairfax County school.

“We do have a plan, we have clear protocols, and we’re going to maintain safe spaces in schools so our children can continue to learn at world-class levels,” Reid said.

The school system has also prioritized sharing its Trust Policy, and in some cases, it’s being posted outside school buildings. Enacted in 2022, the policy says Fairfax County schools are safe for students and families, regardless of immigration status, tied to the 1982 Supreme Court decision.

“Part of the importance of the trust policy is simply posting that, which also indicates that we do not share information with immigration authorities nor do we collect information on students or families,” Reid said.

The school district is partnering with the county “to make sure our communities remain safe,” Reid said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.