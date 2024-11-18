Police search for stolen puppy in Chantilly

Fairfax County police are looking for two suspects who stole a puppy from a pet store in Chantilly, Virginia.

On Oct. 16, at 6:52 p.m., officers responded to the 14000 block of Chantilly Crossing for a larceny call. The complainant reported that two suspects entered the business and stole a female Maltipoo, which was for sale.

The suspects then left the business without paying, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Officers have obtained security footage which shows the suspects involved in the larceny.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call the Sully Police District at 703-814-7000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477)