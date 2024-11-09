Fairfax Co. police warn about the dangers of illegal street racing

Fairfax County police are warning anyone who might want to organize street races that detectives are scouring the internet looking for any signs of these illegal activities.

You may remember a viral video that made its way across social media in October. It captured a Tesla Cybertruck and a Lamborghini racing along Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Virginia. Two men were later arrested and charged in that case.

Now, Fairfax County police are warning anyone else who might want to organize a similar event that detectives are scouring the internet looking for any signs of these illegal activities.

“At those speeds, it doesn’t take much for one car to bump into the other to send that car spinning and careening into a crowd of people who are standing by, watching,” said Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Davis said most of the time, these illegal street races, street takeovers or car meets are promoted in online chat groups and message boards. He said police are looking for any online sign that one of these events is about to occur with the goal is to stop one of these events before they occur and potentially hurt someone.

“This is not a pastime. This is not a hobby. This is not tomfoolery. This is not youthful indiscretion. This is a brazen street racing that does, can and will cost people their lives,” Davis said.

Thirty-seven people have died in traffic crashes so far this year in Fairfax County, according to Assistant Police Chief Bob Blakely. He said the police department wants to do everything they can to prevent any more from happening.

“To us, this is a very violent crime as well, because people lose their lives on a roadway at a much higher rate in Fairfax County than we’re happy with. Zero is our goal,” he said.

The viral video was filmed on Oct. 13, but came to police officials’ attention on Oct. 29.

The drivers of those vehicles — 48-year-old Christian Camacho of Vienna, the driver of the Tesla, and 37-year-old Carlos Montero of Sterling, the driver of the Lamborghini — have been charged with racing and stopping on the highway.

Montero faces two additional counts of improper lane changes. Both were released on an unsecured bond.

