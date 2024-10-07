Police search for suspect who wounded man at Fairfax Co. shopping center

A man is wounded after being shot at a shopping center in Herndon, Virginia, and police are searching for another man believed to be tied to the shooting.

A man is wounded after being shot at Worldgate Shopping Centre in Herndon, Virginia, and police are searching for a 25-year-old who's believed to be connected to Sunday's shooting.

Herndon police said an officer was on patrol in the area of Worldgate Drive and Elden Street around 7:40 p.m. when he heard what he believed to be gunshots.

He approached Worldgate Centre and saw a vehicle speed away. The officer followed the vehicle to the Dulles Toll Road, but eventually lost sight of it.

Officers received a call about a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the shopping center parking lot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition, a police spokeswoman said Monday morning.

Police said officers are searching for Mohamed Abdalla, who is wanted in connection to an assault with a firearm that happened in the shooting center. Police ask anyone who sees Abdalla to call 911.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

