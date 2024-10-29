Amid staffing shortages, Fairfax City deploys uniformed security guards to help deter crime

Fairfax City in Virginia is deploying private security guards in several neighborhoods with the hope of deterring crime while police there grapple with staffing challenges.

The pilot program, which is scheduled to run through the end of December, will use security guards in the areas around Stafford Drive Park, Draper Drive Park and Old Town.

“We thought that this would be a good supplemental program to use while we’re facing staffing challenges right now,” Sgt. James Lewis said.

The program comes in response to businesses and community members expressing concerns in regards to loitering, trespassing and petty larceny in those areas, Lewis said.

The personnel will be dressed in security guard uniforms, won’t be armed and won’t have the power to make an arrest, he said.

They’ll conduct foot patrols in the parts of the city they’re assigned to and will “report back any activity that they feel is rising to the level of a crime, or if a crime is being committed, to call or dispatch directly so we can get officers out there and address the issue,” he said.

Starting Friday, the guards will patrol the Old Town Commercial District from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other guards will be patrolling the two park areas daily from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We really just want to deter crime,” Lewis said. “So if someone’s thinking about committing a crime, or have bad intentions, we’re hoping that they’ll see the security guard, someone in uniform, and then rethink and reevaluate their decision before they actually do it.”

The department is still working through the logistics, but Lewis said at least one officer will be assigned to each area.

“A lot of businesses just want some kind of presence there to deter people from stealing or from loitering around their businesses,” Lewis said.

The program is scheduled to run until Dec. 22 and cost about $16,800 for the eight weeks, according to city documents.

Alpha Security, the company that will be providing the guards, already has a current contract with the city’s Parks and Recreation department.

