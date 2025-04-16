Fairfax Co. supervisors propose cutting middle school after-school program

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is proposing to cut a middle school after-school program to combat a nearly $300 million budget deficit.

When the school year started, Yug Mehta and his friends at Rachel Carson Middle School in Herndon, Virginia, participated in tryouts for all the clubs they were interested in.

There are over 50 to choose from, and he was eager to participate in the Going Green Club, which focuses on environmental issues, and the debate team. The debate team meets on Mondays, and Going Green gathers on Thursdays, and the sessions start when the dismissal school bell rings. They conclude at 4:30 p.m.

For months, Mehta said, participating in the after-school activities has provided him with an outlet to apply what he learns in class to real-world scenarios. But the future of those programs is in jeopardy.

In its fiscal 2026 budget proposal, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is proposing to cut the middle school after-school program. The idea comes as county leaders grapple with how to work through a nearly $300 million budget deficit.

“This is really close to my heart, since it’s helped me grow academically, socially, emotionally, and it’s given me so much in so little time,” Mehta said.

The program is run through the county government’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services. The school district administers it and provides late bus transportation four days each week, according to county documents.

Cutting the initiative would save $3.93 million, county documents said, citing the school division’s expanded offerings of clubs, activities and sports that middle school students could consider instead.

“FCPS will need to identify resources if they wish to continue the MSAS program or these other initiatives in the current form,” the county said.

WTOP has contacted Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay and Fairfax County Public Schools for comment.

Mehta came across a news story that described possible cuts to the programs he’s a part of. Ever since, he and his friends have been attending town hall meetings and urging county leaders to reconsider.

Through their Going Green Club, Mehta said, students have created a project that aims to reduce plastic waste, specifically targeting plastic water bottles on school grounds. In debate, meanwhile, he’s learning about understanding two sides of an issue, and “you should look at both sides to decide which one’s better,” he said.

Debate has also helped him improve his public speaking skills, he said. More than 23,000 middle schoolers across the county, he said, participate in similar activities, “so that means that they’re definitely doing something right.”

His mom, Kinnari Koradia, said she’s seen “tremendous growth in him.”

“It is very convenient for the parents,” Koradia said. “Also, it is in the comfort zone of the school with your friends. What can be better than that? You are staying with friends, and you are learning better stuff other than the everyday theory.”

That convenience, she said, is also connected to the time. Middle school ends at 2:15 p.m., which Mehta said could be a tricky pickup time for parents who work conventional business hours.

“This after-school program gives parents the flexibility to pick up their kids at a time that’s comfortable for them, instead of having to come here two hours earlier than what they should be,” Mehta said.

Mehta plays two instruments. If the cuts are approved, he said he’s going to practice those and play tennis more frequently. But, he said, that’s not necessarily an option for every student.

“I have things to do at home,” Mehta said, “but some kids may not have that ability to do things that they have at home.”

