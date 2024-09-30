‘We’ve got screenshots:’ Scam surging in Fairfax Co. threatens release of online activity

"We've seen what you do, we've got screenshots." That's the message that comes followed by a demand for payment in a scam that authorities say is surging in Virginia's most populated county.

If payment is not sent in Bitcoin, then the scammers say the most private contents of the victim’s phone or computer will be sent to all of the person’s contacts.

Fairfax County police Maj. Veva Wallace-Spaulding told WTOP that 23 people contacted police in September alone to report that they received the threatening messages.

“Every complainant has the same letter, except it’s personalized with their name, their phone number and their address,” said Wallace-Spaulding, adding that with each letter, a photo of the intended victim’s home is included.

While Wallace-Spaulding said that can be unsettling, she added, “The pictures that they send of your home, you can tell were taken from public sites” like Google Maps for example.

Wallace-Spaulding said the scammers, in these cases, are asking for anywhere from $1,600 to $2,000, and they’ll give you about a day to do it. Wallace-Spaulding urges anyone who gets the message to avoid responding in any way.

She said if you do reach out, that confirms your contact information.

“They’ll start to spam call you from there. You’ll want to stay away from responding to them in any fashion,” Wallace-Spaulding said.

Instead, she urges anyone getting such messages to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit. People can file a report online or contact the nonemergency number at 703-691-2131 to have an officer help in making a report.

Wallace-Spaulding said don’t hesitate to contact police if you suspect you’re being targeted: “It kind of helps us with a paper trail to see the trends and patterns of what they’re requesting.”

Fairfax County isn’t alone in seeing a series of sextortion schemes, WTOP reported on a scam noted by Prince George’s County police last week. Wallace-Spaulding said local police departments share information, adding that, “We also work with our federal partners, as well.”

Regionally, “We do see trends,” she said. “These are conversations that we have to have because this helps us with solving these cases and helping our community.”

Tips from the Fairfax County police on how to protect yourself from similar scams:

Be cautious with personal information: Avoid sharing sensitive information, such as explicit photos or personal details, with anyone online. Always think twice before sending anything that could be used against you.

Never send money to strangers: Be extremely cautious about sending money, including Bitcoin, to anyone you don't know personally. Scammers often request payment in cryptocurrency due to its anonymity.

Use strong privacy settings: Adjust the privacy settings on your social media accounts and online platforms. Limit who can see your posts and profiles, and only accept friend requests from people you know.

Be skeptical of strangers: Be wary of unsolicited messages or friend requests from unknown users. Scammers often pose as someone else to gain your trust before attempting to extort you.

Educate yourself and others: Stay informed about the tactics used by scammers and share this knowledge with friends and family. Awareness is key to prevention in the fight against sextortion.

Report suspicious activity: If you receive threatening messages or feel uncomfortable about someone's behavior online, report it to the platform and, if necessary, to local authorities.

