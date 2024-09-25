Virginia churches collecting 10,000 winter coats to give away

Four Virginia churches, with the help of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, are asking for the community's help to collect 10,000 winter coats for those in need.

“We don’t care if you go to church, don’t go to church, if you have a need for winter clothing … we want to help you,” said Patty Tang, director of parish operations for Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, Virginia.

Organizers are also hoping to collect new hats, gloves and scarves. For those who can’t physically drop off items, there’s also an Amazon Wish List they can purchase items off of.

“Nobody should ever feel too embarrassed to get a little assistance,” Tang said. “Rent has gone up in so many areas — gas, food — and people want to help other people, and we know that you may take assistance from us and from Catholic Charities now, but you will gladly give back when it’s your time.”

Between now and Oct. 1, items can be dropped off at Holy Spirit Catholic Church parish office at 5121 Woodland Way in Annandale daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Items can also be dropped off during weekend masses at these four churches:

The items will be distributed from Holy Spirit Catholic School during the fourth week of October.

