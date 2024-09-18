Live Radio
Hit the brakes — Fairfax Co. considers lowering some speed limits to below 25 mph

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

September 18, 2024, 3:56 PM

Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, are starting to consider the possibility of lowering speed limits on certain roads throughout the county.

A Virginia law that went into effect in July allows local jurisdictions to lower speed limits below 25 mph, but not lower than 15 mph, by passing an ordinance.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors transportation committee has a preliminary discussion online, outlining how the committee planned to move forward.

The panel plans to study how neighboring jurisdictions have handled the opportunity to lower speed limits to increase safety.

Many roads in Fairfax County are state roads, maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The new Virginia law, HB 1071, allows local jurisdictions to lower speed limits on state roads, after consultation with VDOT.

The committee also wants to make sure there’s equity in where they choose to lower speeds, and also check how lowering speeds would affect current speed camera programs.

The issue will be discussed in more detail at a board transportation committee meeting in October.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

