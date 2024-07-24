Vida Fitness holds grand opening for Reston Station club

D.C.-based Vida Fitness is holding a grand opening Saturday for its newest area fitness center and health club in Reston, Virginia.

The facility in Reston Station had a soft opening for members in May.

The 50,000-square-foot fitness center covers three levels in an office building at 1800 Reston Row — a 13-story office building next to the Metro and adjacent to the future JW Marriott.

The Reston Vida includes a rooftop pool, hair salon, saunas and oxygen treatment rooms. It offers more than 100 weekly classes.

The Reston Row location is part of Comstock’s $1.3 billion development at the Silver Line’s Wiehle-Reston stop, which includes a condo building, restaurants, retail and offices. Google is one of the anchor office tenants.

It will be the sixth D.C.-area location for Vida. Its flagship location at Capital One Arena in D.C.’s Chinatown is closing as part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s planned $500 million renovation of the arena. Vida is expanding its nearby City Vista location at 425 K St. NW and will also add a Bang Salon to that location.

Vida is owned by D.C.-based Urban Adventures, which also owns Capitol City Brewing Company.

