Vida Fitness holds grand opening for Reston Station club

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 24, 2024, 8:16 AM

Vida's new 50,000-square-foot fitness center covers three levels in an office building at 1800 Reston Row in Reston, Virginia. (Courtesy Urban Adventures)

D.C.-based Vida Fitness is holding a grand opening Saturday for its newest area fitness center and health club in Reston, Virginia.

The facility in Reston Station had a soft opening for members in May.

The 50,000-square-foot fitness center covers three levels in an office building at 1800 Reston Row — a 13-story office building next to the Metro and adjacent to the future JW Marriott.

The Reston Vida includes a rooftop pool, hair salon, saunas and oxygen treatment rooms. It offers more than 100 weekly classes.

The Reston Row location is part of Comstock’s $1.3 billion development at the Silver Line’s Wiehle-Reston stop, which includes a condo building, restaurants, retail and offices. Google is one of the anchor office tenants.

It will be the sixth D.C.-area location for Vida. Its flagship location at Capital One Arena in D.C.’s Chinatown is closing as part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s planned $500 million renovation of the arena. Vida is expanding its nearby City Vista location at 425 K St. NW and will also add a Bang Salon to that location.

Vida is owned by D.C.-based Urban Adventures, which also owns Capitol City Brewing Company.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

