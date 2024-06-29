Vehicle hits 3 Fairfax Co. car wash employees, killing 1

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, said that a car crash in the parking lot of a car wash led to three employees of the business being struck — one of which died as a result of her injuries.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, the City of Fairfax Police Department said they responded to the parking lot of the Flagship Carwash at 10874 Fairfax Boulevard for a report of the collisions.

An investigation revealed that a customer exited the carwash bay in their vehicle, struck a nearby car in the lot, and then hit a group of three employees.

Police said 62-year-old Martha Clemencia Nguyen, of Fairfax, died after being transported to Fairfax Hospital. The other two employees’ injuries, according to police, are not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing, though police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

