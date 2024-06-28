Police identify man killed in Fairfax County motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist who died at the scene has been identified as 23-year-old David Arias Sandoval of Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Detectives in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Chantilly area on Thursday afternoon.

The motorcyclist who died at the scene was 23-year-old David Arias Sandoval, of Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Route 28 near McLearen Road in Chantilly involving a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle, a Nissan Rogue and a Volkswagen Taos.

Detectives said they believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass the Nissan while “traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Route 28.” The motorcyclist struck the Nissan, and the impact caused debris to hit the Volkswagen, according to police.

Police said the Nissan’s driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Detectives are continuing their investigation into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Route 28 was closed northbound between Route 50 and McLearen Road, near Dulles International Airport, for about 4 hours and 30 minutes as police investigated the crash, causing backups as long as 5 miles.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543 or submit tips to Crime Solvers anonymously at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or on the web.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

WTOP’s Veronica Canales and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

