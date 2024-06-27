Investigation into fatal motorcycle crash closes Route 28 near Dulles

A fatal crash between a motorcycle and a truck closed a section of Route 28 in Fairfax County, Virginia, near Dulles International Airport.

A fatal crash between a motorcycle and a truck closed a section of Route 28 in Fairfax County, Virginia, near Dulles International Airport.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday on northbound Route 28 and McLearen Road between Herndon and Chantilly. The man on the motorcycle died at the scene, while the driver of the truck remained, a Fairfax County police spokesperson said.

Route 28 is closed northbound between Route 50 and McLearen Road as police investigate the crash.

Southbound drivers are reduced to a single right lane across from the scene, creating about a four-mile-long backup, the WTOP Traffic Center reported.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

