Police: Woodbridge man dies in motorcycle crash, Fairfax Co.’s 12th traffic fatality of 2024

Detectives in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left a Woodbridge man dead Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:18 a.m., Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Rolling Road near Delong Drive in Newington.

The driver of a 2003 Honda 1300 motorcycle, 32-year-old Cornell Parish III, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives said evidence at the scene suggested a BMW sedan may have been involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing in an effort to determine the circumstances of the crash, including whether speed or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 703-280-0543 or submit tips anonymously by phone to 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or on the web.

Fairfax County police said 12 traffic crash fatalities have taken place in the county to date in 2024. In 2023, six traffic crash fatalities had taken place year to date.

