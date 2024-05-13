Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: Woodbridge man dies…

Police: Woodbridge man dies in motorcycle crash, Fairfax Co.’s 12th traffic fatality of 2024

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 13, 2024, 5:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detectives in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left a Woodbridge man dead Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:18 a.m., Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Rolling Road near Delong Drive in Newington.

The driver of a 2003 Honda 1300 motorcycle, 32-year-old Cornell Parish III, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives said evidence at the scene suggested a BMW sedan may have been involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing in an effort to determine the circumstances of the crash, including whether speed or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 703-280-0543 or submit tips anonymously by phone to 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or on the web.

Fairfax County police said 12 traffic crash fatalities have taken place in the county to date in 2024. In 2023, six traffic crash fatalities had taken place year to date.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up