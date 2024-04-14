Parents of 2 boys rescued from Virginia house fire ‘praying for a miracle’

Two parents in Northern Virginia parents are "praying for a miracle," after doctors told them two of their children were experiencing symptoms of brain death.

Firefighters in front of burned house in Clifton, Virginia. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue) Firefighters in front of burned house in Clifton, Virginia. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue) A Clifton, Virginia, father said doctors told him his two youngest sons were experiencing symptoms of brain death after being rescued from fire at the family’s home on Wednesday. Now, parents Jamey and Reina Brice are “praying for a miracle.”

The boys — 3-year-old Zachariah and 6-year-old William — were unresponsive for 45 minutes, after being pulled from their burning home in Clifton and transported to the intensive care unit at a hospital, according to WTOP’s partners at 7News.

“Unfortunately tonight we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted,” Jamey said in a Facebook video posted online Saturday night.

He said that both boys were stable enough to be brought in for more extensive brain tests and both “did not show any signs of responsiveness.”

The family said prayers continue to be welcomed while Zachariah and William remain under ICU care.

“It is the darkest night we’ve ever faced in our marriage and it is definitely the most impossible situation we’ve ever faced together,” Jamey said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.