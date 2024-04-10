Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County house fire…

Fairfax County house fire sends 5 people to the hospital

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 10, 2024, 12:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Five people were taken to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a fire broke out at a house in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened Wednesday before 9 a.m. on the 13900 block of Whetstone Manor Court in Clifton. Firefighters battled heavy fire and removed two people inside the home who were trapped, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said. The two are in “life-threatening condition,” a Fairfax County Fire/Rescue spokesperson said.

The fire is out, and its cause is under investigation.

Below is the area where the fire happened.

map
13900 block of Whetstone Manor Court in Clifton, Virginia. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

clifton fire
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up