Fairfax County house fire sends 5 people to the hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a fire broke out at a house in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened Wednesday before 9 a.m. on the 13900 block of Whetstone Manor Court in Clifton. Firefighters battled heavy fire and removed two people inside the home who were trapped, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said. The two are in “life-threatening condition,” a Fairfax County Fire/Rescue spokesperson said.

UPDATE Whetstone Manor Ct: The fire is out. Five occupants transported. Two with life threatening injuries. Fire investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/10aCdNnRSO — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 10, 2024

The fire is out, and its cause is under investigation.

Below is the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

