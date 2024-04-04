4 hospitalized after racing vehicles crash along I-395, Virginia police say

A vehicle race on Interstate 395 has ended with at least four people hospitalized, according to Virginia State Police.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect the incident’s correct location on Interstate 395. It previously stated the incident occurred on the Capital Beltway.

A vehicle race on Interstate 395 has ended with at least four people hospitalized, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident began just after midnight on Easter Sunday, when troopers were alerted to two vehicles racing along I-395 southbound in Fairfax County.

Officials said the troopers attempted a traffic stop, but both vehicles kept going.

One vehicle left the Interstate at the Edsall Road exit, while the second, a Toyota Camry, sped away in the southbound lanes on I-395 before crashing into two other southbound vehicles near Edsall Road.

Police said the driver of the Camry, 19-year-old Kennedy W. Mejia Medina of Silver Spring, Maryland, and a passenger were transported to a hospital to treat their injuries. Both are expected to survive.

Those injured in the other two vehicles involved in the crash were also hospitalized and are recovering.

So far, police said that Mejia Medina has been charged with eluding police, racing that results in an injury, damage to property and taillight violations.

Police have not yet identified any additional charges related to this incident.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.