Police identify woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend while on phone with 911 in Fairfax Co.

A man is in custody following the shooting death of a woman late Friday afternoon in what police believe was a domestic violence-related dispute near the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in the area of Annandale, Virginia.

Fairfax County police responded to the 3200 block of Woodburn Road around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the victim, who authorities have identified as 30-year-old Anesha Isaacs.

Police said Isaacs reported that she was inside her vehicle and her ex-boyfriend — whom she had a restraining order against — was blocking her car outside of her place of work so that she couldn’t leave, police said.

While police were en route, “during a conversation with dispatch, it was updated that the man had shot her,” Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry said at a news conference.

Isaacs was still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher when the shooting occurred, police said. Curry said the suspect, Tylan Jennings, had fled in his vehicle — a white SUV — before police arrived.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on Isaacs, who was transported to the hospital where she later died.

“The victim did nothing wrong,” Curry said. “This is a sad, tragic case.”

Utilizing license plate readers, Fairfax County police were able to determine that the suspect had fled toward Maryland, where Prince George’s County police later located and took him into custody. A firearm was found in his vehicle.

Both the victim and the suspect live in Maryland.

“We have domestic violence detectives dedicated to these type of investigations in Fairfax County to provide resources for those community members … and many, many jurisdictions throughout the National Capital Region have those resources in place,” Curry said.

The investigation is ongoing.

