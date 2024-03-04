Live Radio
Murder suspect arrested in Fairfax Co. after ramming into police during pursuit, authorities say

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

March 4, 2024, 10:11 PM

A man wanted on murder charges in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday night after police said he fled from a traffic stop and struck multiple police vehicles before authorities took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Columbus resident Ryan Polk, and multiple police officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest, Fairfax County police said.

At around 6:05 p.m., officers from the U.S. Marshals and Fairfax County Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Unit found Polk and tried to pull him over as he was driving, police told WTOP.

Polk tried to flee, authorities said, striking multiple police vehicles before being apprehended in Springfield.

