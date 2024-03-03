Minor critically injured in Metrobus crash in Virginia, police say

Fairfax County Police indicated that a juvenile passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County, Virginia, police are investigating a crash involving a sedan and a Metro bus that injured an unidentified minor Sunday evening.

According to a statement from the department, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Gallows Road and Anderson Drive in Merrifield.

Officers are on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a sedan at Gallows Rd & Anderson Dr in Merrifield. A juvenile occupant in the sedan was taken to hospital w/injuries considered life threatening. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/knTR2v1biO — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 3, 2024

The current condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) confirmed that a Metrobus was involved in the crash, but there were no injuries onboard.

The crash remains under investigation. A map of the approximate crash location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

