Man in custody after deadly Fairfax Co. shooting

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

March 31, 2024, 5:06 AM

A man faces a murder charge after what Fairfax County police said was a “domestic-related fatal shooting” in Mosby Woods, Virginia.

Officers responded to the 10400 block of Viera Lane around 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said a woman told officers that her husband, Waisuddin Quraishi, 50, had shot someone.

“She stated that she and her family were directly threatened by her husband and that he may be in possession of a weapon,” according to a Fairfax County police news release.

Police said officers found Mohammad Zekria, 37, of Fairfax, inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Quraishi shot Zekria and both men knew each other.

Virginia State Troopers located Quraishi walking alongside Interstate 495 and Braddock Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and took him into custody.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Quraishi is being held without bond.

