2 life sentences for man who killed friend of ex-girlfriend in Falls Church apartment ambush

An Arlington, Virginia, man who prosecutors said was likely intending to kill his ex-girlfriend when he brutally stabbed her friend and then set her body on fire has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Richard Montano, 48, was convicted in October of first-degree murder and arson in the killing of Silvia “Kelly” Vaca Abacay, 40, inside an apartment in the Seven Corners neighborhood of Falls Church.

Prosecutors said Montano entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2022, and lay in wait, likely intending to kill her after she had broken off their eight-year, on-again, off-again relationship the month before.

Vaca Abacay was a friend of Montano’s ex-girlfriend, and she and her husband were staying at the apartment at the time. When Vaca Abacay came through the door that afternoon instead of his ex-girlfriend, Montano stabbed her and then set her body on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime, prosecutors said.

During his trial, prosecutors showed Ring camera footage from a neighbor that captured Montano entering the apartment several times in the month leading up to the killing. That same neighbor called 911 four times on the afternoon of the attack after hearing screaming and banging from across the hall, according to prosecutors.

“The extreme level of violence and complete disregard for human life demonstrated by Richard Montano is of a level rarely seen in Fairfax County,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said. “The loss to Ms. Vaca Abacay’s family and loved ones is unimaginable. There is nothing that can undo her needless, senseless death, but as of today, the defendant will not be able to harm anyone else in our community.”

In handing down the lengthy sentence, the judge cited the fact that Montano did not take responsibility for his actions and the extent of the premeditation before the killing, according to a spokesperson for Descano’s office.

