Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Arlington man convicted of…

Arlington man convicted of murder after killing, setting Falls Church woman on fire

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

October 6, 2023, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Arlington, Virginia, man was convicted of murder Friday in the 2022 killing of a Falls Church woman whose body he set on fire.

Richard Montano, 48, was found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in the slaying of 40-year-old Silvia Vaca Abacay last year.

“As Commonwealth’s Attorney, I’ve seen considerable crime scenes and photos, but the photos from this case stood out in terms of the severity of the victim’s injuries,” Steve Descano said in a statement.

“Nothing can undo Silvia’s death, but a conviction ensures that the defendant is no longer a danger to members of our community. I hope today’s verdict provides the victim’s family with the first step towards healing.”

Authorities said Vaca Abacay was temporarily staying with a friend who happened to be Montano’s ex-girlfriend when the murder happened.

According to a news release, trial evidence showed that Montano had gone into the apartment on the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2022, “likely intending to kill” Vaca Abacay’s friend and that Vaca Abacay was “likely mistaken” for her.

Medical examiners concluded that Vaca Abacay died from multiple sharp- and blunt-force wounds before Montano set her body on fire.

He faces life in prison and is set to be sentenced Jan. 19, 2024.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up