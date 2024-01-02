Fairfax Co. businesses get another shot at $10K worth of coaching, consulting

A new program in Fairfax County, Virginia, is offering small businesses personalized coaching and consulting, allowing them to address specific challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Small businesses can get a significant boost from coaching and consulting, as those services provide tailored guidance, expertise and insights.

One of the key advantages is the personalized nature of coaching and consulting, allowing businesses to address specific challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

That is what the “THRIVE” program in Fairfax County, Virginia, is offering.

“This is about helping your small business be better at whatever it is you do,” said Jamie Gaucher, a director with the Fairfax County Department of Economic Initiatives.

Coaching for small businesses involves working closely with an experienced professional who provides guidance on leadership development, decision-making and goal setting.

It helps entrepreneurs and business owners refine their skills, enhance their managerial capabilities and navigate the complexities of running a small company.

Coaches offer a valuable external perspective, enabling business leaders to see beyond day-to-day operations and identify long-term growth strategies.

“We feel strongly that all types of businesses all across the county can benefit from a greater degree of technical assistance,” Gaucher said.

“I’m talking about subject matter expertise in the categories, broadly, of marketing, operations and financial literacy.”

While the first window for THRIVE applications closed on Tuesday, a second window is set to open in just a couple of weeks.

Starting Jan. 16, the program will be accepting applications once again through Jan. 26.

“We want to reach as many types of businesses across the county as we possibly can,” Gaucher said.

“Businesses will have access to a network of industry experts that will give them the tools and support they need to get ahead and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.”

Businesses must have 49 or fewer employees and must have their principal place of business located in Fairfax County.

Those who qualify can receive coaching and targeted consulting valued up to $10,000.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.