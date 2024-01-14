14-year-old charged in stabbing death of teen in Annandale

The 14-year-old boy injured in a stabbing in Annandale, Virginia, last Saturday, which left a 17-year-old boy dead, has been charged with murder.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Court.

According to Fairfax County police, the two teens were having a dispute when the 14-year-old stabbed the boy, who was 17 years old. During the altercation, the 14-year-old “lost control” of the knife and was stabbed by the victim, police said.

A man attempted to step in to stop the altercation and was also injured, according to police.

When police arrived, they located the 17-year-old in a grassy area suffering from stab wounds. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives obtained a petition for the 14-year-old’s arrest, who is still hospitalized and is in police custody.

The stabbing death marked the first homicide in Fairfax County this year.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact them at 703-246-7800, option 2, or submit an anonymous tip by phone at 703-246-4676.

