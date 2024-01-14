Live Radio
Police: 17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Fairfax County’s first homicide of 2024

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 14, 2024, 9:04 PM

A 17-year-old boy is dead and two others are wounded following a stabbing in Annandale, Virginia, on Saturday. The killing marks what police say is Fairfax County’s first homicide of the year.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Court, according to Fairfax County police.

Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old with stab wounds lying in a grassy area. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 14-year-old, who was also stabbed, was hospitalized after police found him in a nearby apartment. Police said he remained in the hospital as of Sunday evening.

An 18-year-old man went to the hospital for treatment of injuries police believe were connected to the stabbing.

The investigation into the stabbing is active and ongoing. While police believe the 17-year-old and 14-year-old boys knew each other, the department said, the stabbing was not domestic in nature.

Police ask those with information about the stabbing to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2, or to submit an anonymous tip by phone at 703-246-4676.

Below is a map where the stabbing took place:

