Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Woman, child seriously injured…

Woman, child seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Fairfax Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 31, 2023, 12:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman and a child were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police told WTOP that officers went to the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 165-mile marker where the crash occurred at 1:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers closed three right lanes, leaving only a single lane open during the ongoing crash investigation. The lanes reopened around five hours later, just before 7 a.m.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.

Police said they’re investigating the crash.

Here’s where the crash took place:

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up