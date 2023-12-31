Woman, child seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Fairfax Co.

A woman and a child were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police told WTOP that officers went to the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 165-mile marker where the crash occurred at 1:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers closed three right lanes, leaving only a single lane open during the ongoing crash investigation. The lanes reopened around five hours later, just before 7 a.m.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.

Police said they’re investigating the crash.

Here’s where the crash took place: