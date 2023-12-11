Google announces grant money for AI, robotics clubs in Va. schools

The future of robotics and artificial intelligence could be driven by some D.C.-area middle school students, with help from an investment from Google.
At a hands-on event Monday at Herndon Middle School, about 40 students had the chance to make a robot with the help of Google engineers. The company used the event to announce grants to start robotics and AI clubs in Virginia schools, including one at Herndon Middle School.
“We are granting $520,000 to Virginia,” said Google spokeswoman MJ Henshaw, who added that the funding is part of Google marking its 25th year of business.
One of the students who took part in the robot-building event was eighth grader Charles Rudolph.
Congressman Gerry Connolly, who represents Fairfax County, was in attendance for the announcement.
“I’m so glad Herndon Middle School is going to be one of the first recipients of these grants,” Connolly said. He added that it is important for students to learn science and engineering skills, because they will make the advancements that help everyone in the future.
“We’re going to use robotics, miniaturized robotics, for medicine and diagnostic purposes in surgery. We’re going to use robotics to try and save people who get trapped in caves and pipes,” Connolly said.
Gautam Sethi, chief information technology officer for Fairfax County Public Schools, reminded students of the big opportunity they have ahead.
“You’re going to make these machines do whatever you want them to do, by programming them, and make them do really interesting things,” Sethi said.
One seventh grader named Evelyn said she can see herself working in the AI/robotics field in the future: “I really like designing models and I really like making stuff.”