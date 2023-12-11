Google announces grant money for AI, robotics clubs in Va. schools

Google is giving out more than $500,000 in grants to start robotic and AI clubs in Virginia schools, including one at Herndon Middle School.

The future of robotics and artificial intelligence could be driven by some D.C.-area middle school students, with help from an investment from Google.

At a hands-on event Monday at Herndon Middle School, about 40 students had the chance to make a robot with the help of Google engineers. The company used the event to announce grants to start robotics and AI clubs in Virginia schools, including one at Herndon Middle School.

“We are granting $520,000 to Virginia,” said Google spokeswoman MJ Henshaw, who added that the funding is part of Google marking its 25th year of business.

One of the students who took part in the robot-building event was eighth grader Charles Rudolph.

“It was pretty easy,” Rudolph said. “There are some parts I’m a little confused at.”