WATCH: Shih Tzu rescued from air vent in Fairfax Co.

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

December 1, 2023, 12:55 PM

A 17-year-old Shih Tzu named Maya had to be rescued after somehow getting herself stuck in an air duct last weekend in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The rescue and reunion with her owner played out on police bodycam footage posted on social media Friday by the Fairfax County Police Department.

In the 59-second edited clip, you can see members of Fairfax County police and fire and rescue kneeling on the hardwood floor in someone’s home, struggling to reach the dog through the vent.

Eventually, they head to the basement and drill open a ceiling panel, gaining access to the HVAC duct hose, and out Maya pops into the arms of her very grateful owner.

The whole thing took about 25 minutes, according to time stamps in the video.

In the post on X, Fairfax County Police suggested Maya had seen the movie “Die Hard” way too many times.

In an iconic scene in the film, Bruce Willis, as John McClane, crawls through an air duct to escape villain Karl Vreski.

It’s unclear how Maya got herself into the vent.

