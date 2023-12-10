DC man arrested on child porn charges after soliciting minor on Snapchat, police say

Police in Fairfax County have arrested Brian Dolan, 48, of D.C., who is accused of producing child pornography and soliciting a minor over Snapchat.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a D.C. man who is accused of producing child pornography and soliciting a minor over Snapchat. Now, detectives are looking for possible additional victims.

The incident was first reported when parents told police their child was speaking with a man named “Alex” over Snapchat on Dec. 4. The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Dolan, used the app to share illicit images with the child, according to police.

“The suspect also attempted to convince the juvenile to meet him in a nearby shopping center,” Fairfax County police said in a news release.

An investigation and review of digital evidence, including surveillance and devices used to solicit the minor, led to Dolan, police said.

He was taken into custody by Fairfax County Police, with help from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, on Dec. 7, according to the news release.

Dolan has been charged with producing child pornography and three counts of soliciting a minor.

County detectives said they believe more victims could be connected to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and press option 3. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling 1-866-411-8477, using the county crime solvers app or going online.