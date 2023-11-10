‘Here to support them’: Healing through jiu-jitsu at Lorton Veterans Day event

Capital MMA and Elite Fitness is partnering with the We Defy Foundation and GORUCK to host "Veterans Day Ruck & Roll" on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu will be used as a form of therapy for veterans with disabilities in Lorton, Virginia, this weekend for Veterans Day.

The goal, according to Capital MMA and Elite Fitness’ co-owner Chad Malone, is to help vets “challenge themselves with their fitness goals, learn some martial arts and just have fun together.”

The event is open to veterans of all fitness levels and their families. Malone said participants will learn some basic grappling techniques through indoor and outdoor workouts. The event will conclude with a roll-a-thon, or “friendly sparring round.”

Proceeds will help raise funds for the We Defy Foundation’s scholarship program, which provides one-year scholarships to veterans for jiu-jitsu training. According to We Defy’s website, the organization has given over 780 scholarships to veterans at 600 affiliate gyms around the country since 2022.

“[We] just want to let them know that our community is here to support them,” Malone said.

For more information, and to reserve a spot at the event, visit the Eventbrite page. Admission is free and organizers are accepting donations.