Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Richmond Highway

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday night on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police said they got a call after 10 p.m. reporting a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Richmond Highway near Brevard Court in Woodlawn.

Their initial investigation revealed that the man — identified as 36-year-old Eder Machado Aleman — was trying to cross Richmond Highway outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver of a vehicle not yet known, a release said.

The driver drove away from the scene while Aleman was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a witness reported seeing a white SUV before the crash. The investigation is ongoing as police are trying to find out who the vehicle is and the driver. They believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This year, Fairfax County has had seven pedestrian-related fatal crashes, compared to 14 in 2022, police said.

