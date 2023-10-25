Fairfax Co. police still searching for suspect in shooting of 12-year-old

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon has been released from the hospital, and police said they're still looking for a suspect connected to the incident.

Fairfax County police investigate a shooting where a 12-year-old child was shot in Lincolnia. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) Fairfax County police investigate a shooting where a 12-year-old child was shot in Lincolnia. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon has been released from the hospital, and police said they’re still looking for a suspect connected to the incident.

In a news release Wednesday, Fairfax County police said the 12-year-old was shot in the lower body, transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released Tuesday.

Detectives believe the unidentified victim arrived in the 4600 block of North Chambliss Street and got out of a vehicle. As he was walking to a home, a suspect approached him from behind, police said.

The suspect then shot the boy and fled in a car just after 4:15 p.m. He’s described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black mask, police said

Police said they don’t think it was a random act of violence, and said Tuesday night they don’t believe there’s a threat to the community.

While on the scene, police encountered 18-year-old Demonte Basil, of D.C., who they said is, in some way, involved in the incident. Police said he was unlawfully concealing a handgun, and he was cited for a concealed weapon violation.

Fairfax County police are still investigating what led to the shooting, and are urging the community to review home surveillance footage that could help in their investigation.

On Tuesday night, Alba, who said she’s lived nearby for over 20 years, told WTOP the neighborhood is usually quiet.