12-year-old shot in Fairfax County; multiple suspects at large

A 12-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon in Lincolnia, Virginia, according to a social media post from Fairfax County police.

Fairfax County police investigate a shooting where a 12-year-old child was shot in Lincolnia. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) Fairfax County police investigate a shooting where a 12-year-old child was shot in Lincolnia. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) A 12-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon in Lincolnia, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

The shooting took place in the 4600 block of North Chambliss Street shortly before 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Jacob Pearce said during a news conference Tuesday.

The child was found with multiple gunshot wounds to their lower body. Police say the child was taken to the hospital, and the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The child was not identified.

Pearce said investigators believe “multiple suspects” were involved in the shooting, with “at least one” fleeing the area in a white BMW.

Pearce said officers have a “very, very limited description” of the suspects — “not enough that we feel comfortable putting out at this point until we’re able to investigate, hopefully, get some video footage and tips from the community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting — including witnesses or those who might have surveillance footage to share — is asked to call 911.

The investigation remained very active into the evening. WTOP’s Scott Gelman, who reported live from the scene, said “a whole lot” of Fairfax County officers were still in the area investigating hours after the shooting.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, Pearce said, adding that they believe all possible suspects have fled the area.

WTOP’s news partner, 7News, spoke with Alban Dantis, who said he has lived in the neighborhood where the shooting took place for 14 years. It was the first time he’d heard gunshots near his house, he said.

“We cannot believe it,” Dantis told 7News. “This is a very nice neighborhood.”

Below is a map showing the area of the shooting: