Fairfax Co. man arrested after stabbing mother, fleeing to Florida

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 7, 2023, 7:58 PM

A Lorton, Virginia, man was arrested in Florida on Friday night after stabbing his mother and fleeing the area by vehicle, according to police.

Fairfax County police said 27-year-old Jorge Andres Esquivel Rivera was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol on the same day he stabbed his mother. Police allege that Esquivel Rivera stabbed her several times in the upper body in a Lorton apartment.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to an apartment in the 9200 block of Cardinal Forest Lane, where they found the woman suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she currently remains, police said.

It was determined that Esquivel Rivera fled the area in a vehicle. A lookout was provided to law enforcement partners, police said, adding that detectives were able to obtain a warrant for aggravated malicious wounding.

Esquivel Rivera, who was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol officers, will be extradited back to Fairfax County.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

