Alexandria man charged in death of woman found dead in Fairfax Co. hospital parking lot

The body of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found in the passenger side of her car in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. (Courtesy Fairfax County police) The body of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found in the passenger side of her car in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. (Courtesy Fairfax County police) One of the people accused of concealing the body of a woman and leaving her in the parking lot of a Virginia hospital has now been charged with murder, according to Fairfax County police.

Eric Antonio Rubio, 36, of Alexandria, now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, whose body was found April 13 outside Mount Vernon Hospital on Holland Road. The latest charge came last Friday, and he remains at the Fairfax County jail.

Last May, Rubio, 43-year-old David Littlefield and 36-year-old Eric Thompson, both also of Alexandria, as well as 29-year-old Yuris Pineda Gallegos of Maryland, were charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

Forensic evidence led detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau to charge Rubio in the murder of Ochoa Guerrero, according to a police news release.

Surveillance video from the early-morning hours of April 13 showed the men driving Ochoa Guerrero’s car into the parking lot shortly after 1 a.m. and then being picked up by an SUV that drove out of the area, police said. Her body was found several hours later around 10:45 a.m., after a community member reported seeing an unconscious woman in a car at the hospital parking lot.

Police are asking anyone with information on what happened to call them at 703-246-7800.

