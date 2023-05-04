4 charged with concealing body after woman found dead outside Northern Virginia hospital

Three men and a woman face charges of concealing a woman's body found dead in her car at a Northern Virginia hospital parking lot last month.

In a news release Thursday, police identified the four people charged as 43-year-old David Littlefield, 36-year-old Eric Thompson and 35-year-old Eric Rubio, all of Alexandria, as well as 29-year-old Yuris Pineda Gallegos, of Maryland. They are all charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

Rubio and Littlefield are being held without bond.

The body of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, was found in the passenger side of her car on April 13 at about 10:45 a.m., after a community member called police to report seeing an unconscious woman in a car in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital on Holland Road.

Last month, authorities released surveillance footage from the night before Ochoa Guerrero’s body was discovered, seeking to identify two men who were seen driving her car to the hospital.

The video showed the men driving Ochoa Guerrero’s car into the parking lot at 1:11 a.m. on April 13 — several hours before her body was discovered — and then being picked up by an SUV that drove out of the area.

Police said they identified Littlefield and Thompson as the two men who drove Ochoa Guerrero’s car to the hospital through an anonymous tip. Police said they determined Rubio and Pineda Gallegos were in the SUV that picked the two men up.

Officials said Thursday they are still investigating the circumstances the led to Ochoa Guerrero’s death. They said they have determined she died at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Jefferson Manor area of Fairfax County, before her body was driven to the hospital parking lot.

Police previously said she suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Anyone with information about Ochoa Guerrero or what happened is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800 and press option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.

