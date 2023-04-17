Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » VIDEO: Police look for…

VIDEO: Police look for 2 men after woman’s body found in car in Fairfax Co. hospital parking lot

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 17, 2023, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The body of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found in the passenger side of her car in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a car in the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot last week.

The body of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found in the passenger side of her car in the hospital parking lot around 10:45 a.m. on April 13, after someone called police to report seeing an unconscious woman in a car.

An autopsy later confirmed Ochoa Guerrero had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body.

For now, police are calling it a death investigation. They have released video footage of two men they are calling persons of interest, according to Lt. James Curry.

The two men were seen parking Ochoa Guerrero’s car in the hospital lot at 1:11 a.m. — several hours before her body was discovered.

Police said the men were picked up by an SUV that drove out of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

The area surrounding the hospital is largely residential, and police are asking residents there to review their home-security video and share any relevant footage.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up