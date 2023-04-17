VIDEO: Police look for 2 men after woman’s body found in car in Fairfax Co. hospital parking lot

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a car in the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot last week.

The body of 33-year-old Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found in the passenger side of her car in the hospital parking lot around 10:45 a.m. on April 13, after someone called police to report seeing an unconscious woman in a car.

An autopsy later confirmed Ochoa Guerrero had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body.

For now, police are calling it a death investigation. They have released video footage of two men they are calling persons of interest, according to Lt. James Curry.

The two men were seen parking Ochoa Guerrero’s car in the hospital lot at 1:11 a.m. — several hours before her body was discovered.

Police said the men were picked up by an SUV that drove out of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau continue to ask for our community’s help identifying the two men related to the death of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero. Tips can be submitted anonymously through @FFXCrimeSolvers. For more info, https://t.co/k3W9ps8bhm pic.twitter.com/KEQIsYgw0w — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 17, 2023

The area surrounding the hospital is largely residential, and police are asking residents there to review their home-security video and share any relevant footage.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.