1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfax Co. wrong-way crash

A woman is dead and another was injured after a wrong-way crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened after 2 a.m. in the northbound Interstate 495 Express Lanes at the 51-mile marker near Gallows Road.

Annette M. Ozaltin, 44, of McLean, was driving a Toyota Prius southbound in the northbound express lanes when they hit the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze head-on, police said in a statement to WTOP.

“The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to spin around, run off the left side of the interstate and strike the cement Jersey wall,” spokesperson Corinne Geller said.

Ozaltin was pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday morning.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 34-year-old Stephanie Leiva, of Dumfries, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

Virginia State Police are investigating what led up to the deadly wrong-way crash.