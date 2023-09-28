Authorities in Falls Church looking for driver who may have handled raccoon with rabies

An injured raccoon struck by two cars in the heart of Falls Church, Virginia, last weekend has tested positive for rabies.

An injured raccoon struck by two cars in the heart of Falls Church, Virginia, last weekend has tested positive for rabies. Authorities are now looking for a driver who helped move the wounded animal out of the roadway.

The raccoon was the first animal to test positive for rabies in the Northern Virginia city so this year, according to a news release.

The raccoon was struck by two vehicles near the 500 block of S. Washington Street in the City of Falls Church on Saturday, Sept. 23. A witness told city police he and another driver — who has not yet been identified — came in direct contact with the raccoon while they were removing it from the roadway.

On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Health Department confirmed the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.

Fairfax County Animal Control and the health department are now seeking to identify the unknown driver — as well as anyone else who may have come into contact with the raccoon.

Anyone who believes they were exposed is asked to immediately call the Fairfax County Health Department Rabies Program at 703-246-2433.

Rabies is a viral disease that can spread to humans and animals through a bite or scratch. It is fatal if medical care is not given promptly.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant, to make sure pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines, to walk dogs on leashes and to avoid approaching any wild animals.

