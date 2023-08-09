Thousands of new homes are needed in Tysons as population surges

To accommodate population growth, Tysons will need to add 4,400 housing options in the next decade, according to a recent study released by the Tysons Community Alliance.

Tysons is not just a shopping destination for the D.C. area — it’s also an attractive place to live in Northern Virginia.

A new study shows Tysons is going to need more housing in the next couple of years to keep pace.

The market study showed the area has grown by 17% since 2015 and can expect some 15,000 more residents by 2030, putting its population just shy of 45,000 people.

Tysons’ household growth rate increased to 4% annually between 2015 and 2021. This is four times the Fairfax County average and two-and-a-half times the regional average.

“Tysons is no longer just a place to shop and go to work,” said Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik in a statement.

“The addition of Metro and now the completion of the Silver Line, investment in parks and public amenities, as well as the construction of bike trails, is creating connections within Tysons, to the region and beyond. People recognize Tysons as the type of community that they want to call home.”

Currently, Tysons’ housing caters to people who are at least middle class, with 85% of housing made for people who make around six figures a year. Only 7% of housing can be afforded by someone making less than $75,000.

The study suggests adding 1,900 more affordable housing options in the next decade.

